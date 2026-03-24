LA model and influencer charged with using dating apps to burglarize homes of elderly, wealthy victims

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A Los Angeles model and social media influencer is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly using dating apps to burglarize the homes of elderly people, prosecutors said.

Adva Lavie, 27, who is also known as Mia Ventura and is a former Penthouse feature model, allegedly posed as a girlfriend and travel companion to gain access to victims’ homes before stealing cash, gold and high-end designer items, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. She has also been described in media reports as an OnlyFans model.

Lavie, who law enforcement said drove high-end cars like a Mercedes and a Porsche, allegedly targeted victims, including wealthy older men and younger women, in Westlake Village, West Hollywood, Los Angeles and Beverly Hills.

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She previously pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to be arraigned on April 6. She is currently out of custody on an ankle monitor and has been ordered to stay away from the alleged victims.

Prosecutors said Lavie carried out the scheme between 2023 and 2025, allegedly using dating apps to cultivate relationships with victims before gaining access to their homes.

Lavie was held to answer on March 23 on six felony counts, including two counts of unauthorized use of personal identifying information, two counts of grand theft and two counts of first-degree residential burglary.

If convicted on all counts, Lavie faces up to 11 years and eight months in state prison.

"This ruling means the evidence in this case will now be presented before a jury," Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said.

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"At her trial, we will prove beyond a reasonable doubt that this defendant exploited trust built through online relationships to gain access to victims’ homes and steal from them. Her ability to deceptively influence others, whether in person or online, has now come to an end," Hochman said.

In an October special bulletin, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released a poster of Lavie along with images of the high-end cars authorities said she drove. The vehicles include a white Mercedes-Benz coupe sports car and a black Porsche SUV.

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Michael Sartain, host of the podcast "Access Vegas," said that while a guest on the show, Lavie went into the greenroom and stole credit cards and cash from the purses of all the female panelists, according to KTLA.

"She got up at the 45-minute mark, and she was gone for 45 minutes and just went through everyone’s bag," he said.