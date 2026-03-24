Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Crime

LA model and influencer charged with using dating apps to burglarize homes of elderly, wealthy victims

Suspect Adva Lavie allegedly posed as a girlfriend to steal cash, gold and designer items from victims across Beverly Hills and West Hollywood

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out whats clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Los Angeles model and social media influencer is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly using dating apps to burglarize the homes of elderly people, prosecutors said.

Adva Lavie, 27, who is also known as Mia Ventura and is a former Penthouse feature model, allegedly posed as a girlfriend and travel companion to gain access to victims’ homes before stealing cash, gold and high-end designer items, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. She has also been described in media reports as an OnlyFans model.

Lavie, who law enforcement said drove high-end cars like a Mercedes and a Porsche, allegedly targeted victims, including wealthy older men and younger women, in Westlake Village, West Hollywood, Los Angeles and Beverly Hills.

TECH-SAVVY THIEVES EXPLOIT OBITS, ONLINE POSTS TO STRIKE HOMES WHILE FAMILIES GRIEVE, EXPERT WARNS

Modeling photos of Adva Lavie, also known as Mia Ventura, who is accused in a Los Angeles burglary case.

Left: Adva Lavie, also known as Mia Ventura, attends Teatro Live Powered By Lemon Soda Music at AVALON Hollywood on Jan. 29, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Right: she attends the 2021 Maxim Halloween party Produced by MADE Specia at Hyde Nightclub on Oct. 31, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images for TEATRO Live; Paul Archuleta/Getty Images )

She previously pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to be arraigned on April 6. She is currently out of custody on an ankle monitor and has been ordered to stay away from the alleged victims.

Prosecutors said Lavie carried out the scheme between 2023 and 2025, allegedly using dating apps to cultivate relationships with victims before gaining access to their homes.

Lavie was held to answer on March 23 on six felony counts, including two counts of unauthorized use of personal identifying information, two counts of grand theft and two counts of first-degree residential burglary.

Adva Lavie, also known as Mia Ventura, posing at events in modeling photos tied to a Los Angeles burglary case.

Left: Adva Lavie, also known as Mia Ventura, attends the 2021 Maxim Halloween party Produced by MADE Specia at Hyde Nightclub on Oct. 31, 2021 in Los Angeles. Center: Lavie attends the Teatro Live Powered By Lemon Soda Music at AVALON Hollywood on Jan. 29, 2025, in Los Angeles. Right: She attends the Teatro's Golden Soirée Pre-Oscar's Gala on March 9, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images for TEATRO Live; Paul Archuleta/Getty Images for Teatro)

If convicted on all counts, Lavie faces up to 11 years and eight months in state prison.

"This ruling means the evidence in this case will now be presented before a jury," Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said.

REPEAT OFFENDER WITH VIOLENT PAST ACCUSED OF MURDERING WOMAN DURING HOME INVASION

"At her trial, we will prove beyond a reasonable doubt that this defendant exploited trust built through online relationships to gain access to victims’ homes and steal from them. Her ability to deceptively influence others, whether in person or online, has now come to an end," Hochman said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Adva Lavie, also known as Mia Ventura, is shown in a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department special bulletin alongside vehicles authorities said were linked to a residential burglary series targeting victims through dating apps. (Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)

In an October special bulletin, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released a poster of Lavie along with images of the high-end cars authorities said she drove. The vehicles include a white Mercedes-Benz coupe sports car and a black Porsche SUV.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Michael Sartain, host of the podcast "Access Vegas," said that while a guest on the show, Lavie went into the greenroom and stole credit cards and cash from the purses of all the female panelists, according to KTLA.

"She got up at the 45-minute mark, and she was gone for 45 minutes and just went through everyone’s bag," he said.  

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.
Close modal

Continue