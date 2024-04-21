Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles

LA mayor's home broken into while it was occupied, suspect in custody

LAPD said the suspect busted a window at Getty House

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
A suspect was arrested after breaking into Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' home early Sunday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department said at about 6:40 a.m., an individual smashed a window to break into Getty House while people were inside.

Getty House is Bass' official home, and is located on South Irving Boulevard in Windsor Square, nearly five miles west of Los Angeles City Hall.

When officers arrived, they apprehended the suspect without incident.

MAYOR BASS' PLAN TO HAVE RICH PEOPLE FUND HOMELESSNESS PROGRAM MIGHT JUST WORK: LA BUSINESS LEADERS

Getty House Los Angeles

A suspect was apprehended on Sunday morning after breaking into Getty House, the official home of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. (Google Maps)

Police also said nobody was injured during the incident, adding that the investigation was ongoing.

The incident comes as crime continues to rise amid the LA district attorney’s soft-on-crime approach to court cases.

Karen Bass wearing a red jacket

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' home was broken into Sunday morning. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

LA MAYOR PLEADS FOR WEALTHY TO HELP BUY HOUSING FOR THE HOMELESS: ‘UNPRECEDENTED PARTNERSHIP’

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón barred prosecutors from pursuing advanced punishments for gang members.

District Attorney George Gascon speaks to media wearing navy blue suit and dark tie

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon is running for re-election amid harsh criticism and concerns about crime. (Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

As the county's top prosecutor, Gascón also enacted a series of criminal justice directives since taking office in 2020 that have drawn scorn from opponents and many in law enforcement, such as barring prosecutors from attending parole hearings, promoting zero-cash bail and efforts to end the prosecution of juveniles as adults, even for violent crimes. 

Fox News Digital’s Louis Casiano contributed to this report.

