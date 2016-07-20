LA County to pay $10 million to man imprisoned for 20 years
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County will pay $10.1 million to a man who spent 20 years in prison before his murder conviction was overturned.
Supervisors voted Tuesday to settle a lawsuit filed by Francisco Carrillo Jr.
Carrillo was 16 when he was convicted of killing Donald Sarpy in a drive-by attack in Lynwood in 1991.
He was sentenced to life in prison.
However, witnesses who identified Carrillo as the gunman from a photo lineup recanted in 2011, saying they couldn't see the killer's face. A judge ruled that the eyewitness evidence was false or tainted and ordered Carrillo released.
Carrillo sued the Sheriff's Department, contending that a deputy coerced a witness to pick Carrillo's photo.