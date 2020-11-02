Kyle Rittenhouse's cash bail is set at $2 million

A Wisconsin court set bail at $2 million for Kyle Rittenhouse, who is charged in connection with three shootings during protests in August, after he was extradited from his home state of Illinois.

The 17-year-old, of Antioch, Ill., is accused of fatally shooting two White men, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz in Kenosha, Wis., on Aug. 25. The protest erupted after a police shooting that paralyzed a Black man named Jacob Blake.

Rittenhouse’s defense team previously described his actions as self-defense and maintained he fired his weapon only after being attacked. The shootings were recorded via cellphone and circulated online.

JUDGE RULES KYLE RITTENHOUSE SHOULD BE EXTRADITED TO WISCONSIN TO FACE MURDER CHARGES

He told police in his hometown that he tried to surrender to Kenosha officers immediately after the shooting, but was told to go home, according to police records. He turned himself in at Antioch the next day.

Prosecutors asked for $2 million bail and argued that Rittenhouse was a flight risk.

KENOSHA VIOLENCE: SUSPECT, 17, ARRESTED IN DEADLY SHOOTING AMID JACOB BLAKE UNREST, ILLINOIS POLICE SAY

After turning himself in, he told investigators that he had been hit in the head and neck with a baseball bat and skateboard, according to police records. But medics reportedly found scratches on his arm, but no bruises.

His extradition to Wisconsin from Illinois did not happen until Friday despite efforts from his defense team to block it.

Rittenhouse’s attorney Mark Richards had asked the court commissioner to set bail at $750,000 – and Huber’s father called for $4 million bail.

Rittenhouse faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment if convicted on charges that include first-degree intentional homicide.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.