Knox County settles lawsuit for $100K after photo of arrest

Eastern Tennessee taxpayers will pay $100,000 to settle a lawsuit filed after a photo appeared to show a deputy choking a college student who was charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest.

The Knoxville News Sentinel (http://bit.ly/29lwsan ) reports that the settlement of the federal civil rights lawsuit filed by former University of Tennessee Jarod D. Dotson was announced Tuesday.

The photo, which was published after Dotson's April 2014 arrest, shows Knox County Sheriff's Office Deputy Frank Phillips with his hands around the Dotson's neck while the student had his hands behind his back.

As part of the settlement, Phillips, who has since retired, will also have to pay $200.

Phillips says he wasn't choking Dotson but instead applying a pressure point compliance technique.

