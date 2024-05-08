Kentucky woman goes on shooting rampage, kills husband, sister before dying in shootout with brother: police

A Kentucky woman went on a wild shooting rampage, killing her husband and gunning down her own sister before she was killed by her brother in a shootout, police said.

Angela Gosser, 56, is accused of driving to her brother's house on Friday, May 3 in Jamestown with a gun and forcing her way into the home. Her brother, Darryl Wilson, 58, was home at the time, and according to a press release from the Kentucky State Police, he had a gun too.

Police said the two siblings got into a shootout that ended with Gosser dead. Wilson was injured and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

But the extent of Gosser's crime spree, according to police, only became apparent when authorities were called to her sister, Jennifer Wilson's, home for a welfare check.

OKLAHOMA FATHER 'HUNTED' HIS OWN FAMILY, LEFT ONE CHILD, 10, ALIVE: 'NOTHING SHORT OF A MASSACRE'

Jennifer Wilson’s family said they weren’t able to get in touch with her and were concerned for her safety, according to the press release.

When authorities arrived at the home in Russell County, they made a grisly discovery.

Troopers and deputies found Jennifer Wilson sitting in the driver's seat of a Toyota Camry with apparent fatal gunshot wounds to the head.

Police said they believe that before the incident at her brother's house, Gosser came across Jennifer Wilson and shot at her multiple times through the car's passenger side – leaving her for dead.

FAMILY OF 5, INCLUDING 3 CHILDREN, FOUND DEAD AFTER REPORTED MURDER-SUICIDE IN HAWAII

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, Gosser’s husband, Larry Gosser, was also found shot and killed on Friday evening.

Larry Gosser was a retired Sergeant with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife after 16 years of service, according to Wilson Funeral Home records.

Police told local station WKYT that Larry Gosser was working on a tree on his property in western Pulaski County when his wife opened fire on him, killing him.

"Right now, that is open for investigation. We are still working with detectives and looking for leads. They are back there working to find the end of it," Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones told WKYT.

POLICE: MISSOURI FIRE THAT KILLED A WOMAN AND HER 4 CHILDREN WAS A MURDER-SUICIDE

According to his obituary, Larry Gosser was an avid fisherman and hunter who loved the outdoors, loved his animals and most of all loved spending time with his family and friends.

Investigators have not yet announced a motive for the killings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office for more information, but did not hear back.