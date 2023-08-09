Kentucky teacher arrested after allegedly sending pornography to 9-year-old boy: report

A Kentucky teacher was arrested for 17 counts of sex offenses and additional evidence tampering charges on Tuesday, police reported.

Kevin Lentz, 49, was charged with ten counts of distribution of obscene matter to a minor and seven counts of use of a minor under 16 in a sexual performance. He was also charged with six counts of tampering with physical evidence.

Lentz worked as an English teacher at Henry Clay High School in Lexington. He was put on leave after his Tuesday arrest.

A police citation obtained by the Lexington Herald-Leader alleged that Lentz pressured a 9-year-old boy to send pictures of his genitals in July. Lentz also allegedly sent the boy adult pornography.

KENTUCKY EDUCATION COMMISSIONER LEAVES FOR WESTERN MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY JOB

The citation stated that Lentz pressured the boy to delete the pictures "so his parents wouldn’t know," the Herald-Leader reported.

Lentz was transported to the Fayette County Detention Center after his arrest. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

KENTUCKY SUPERINTENDENT JAILED ON CHARGES RELATED TO SEXUAL SOLICITATION OF MINORS

"Detectives from the Special Victims Section are continuing to investigate and no additional information is available at this time," Lexington Police Department told Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital reached out to Fayette County Public Schools for a statement, but has not heard back.