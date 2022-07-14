Expand / Collapse search
Kentucky social worker awarded $2 million for retaliation claim

KY man experienced retaliation after reporting about 93 cases of alleged child abuse

Associated Press
A jury has found in favor of a state social worker who filed a lawsuit claiming he was mistreated by supervisors after reporting problems with dozens of cases.

Jurors in Boone County Circuit Court awarded Tim Williams $2 million in damages after a trial last week, the Courier Journal reported.

The lawsuit said Williams experienced retaliation and harassment after he reported concerns in 2015 about 93 cases of alleged child abuse or neglect had been misplaced and not investigated for months.

Williams said he was grateful for the verdict.

"All 12 jurors heard the evidence," Williams said. "All 12 believed it happened."

The Cabinet for Health and Family Services, which includes social services, said in a statement that officials disagree with the verdict and are reviewing legal options.

"While the lawsuit alleges events that occurred during a prior administration, we are committed to supporting our employees and residents in the communities we serve," the statement provided by spokeswoman Susan Dunlap said.