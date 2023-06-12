Expand / Collapse search
Kentucky
Published

Kentucky police officer shot with rifle while in vehicle, flown to hospital: report

The Olive Hill officer was hit with shots from a high-powered rifle that went through his passenger window, reports say

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Kentucky police officer was shot Monday and the gunman was being sought. 

The Kentucky State Police said an Olive Hill police officer was shot while sitting in a vehicle, The Daily Independent reported. 

The unidentified officer was shot by a high-powered rifle through a passenger window.

NYPD COMMISSIONER KEECHANT SEWELL RESIGNING

File photo of police car lights

A Kentucky police officer was shot Monday and a suspect was being sought. (iStock)

He was flown to St. Mary's Medical Center in an unknown condition. A shelter-in-place order was issued for residents in the area. Fox News Digital has reached out to the state police. 

KENTUCKY MAN SHOT ROOMMATE OVER LAST HOT POCKET, POLICE SAY 

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has responded to the scene of the shooting. The agency said there was no description of the suspect. 

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear asked residents across the state to pray for the injured officer. 

"We are here for this family and entire law enforcement community during this difficult time," he tweeted. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.