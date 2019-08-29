Kentucky mother Andrea Knabel, a volunteer who searches for missing people, reported missing

A Kentucky mother-of-two who searches for missing people has now seemingly disappeared herself.

Andrea Knabel, 37, was last seen leaving a relative's home in the Audubon Park neighborhood of Louisville around 1 a.m. on Aug. 13, according to Missing in America, the organization for which she volunteers.

DAVID SPARKS INDICTED ON MURDER CHARGE IN DEATH OF KENTUCKY MOM SAVANNAH SPURLOCK

Around 1:30 a.m., she used her cellphone to call her friend and ask for a ride, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported. Several security cameras are located in the neighborhood, but many weren't active when she was in the area.

A friend of Knabel's told WAVE the single mother "was upset and she needed a ride" — and was too trusting of other people.

"Obviously she was trying to get ahold of people, maybe she got in the car with the wrong person," said Maricia Kidd, who has known Knabel for 30 years. She noted Knabel's car was recently totaled in a hit-and-run accident and said she'd been laid off at work.

MISSING 3-YEAR-OLD MISSOURI GIRL FOUND DEAD IN POND, FIRE OFFICIALS SAY

"Here she is helping to locate people and she comes up missing herself," said Tracy Leonard, a private investigator and friend of Knabel. “She’s just a super great girl. She helped me locate a missing teen about a year and a half ago."

The group's founder, Nancy Schaefer Smith, said that Knabel, a "dedicated member" of Missing in America, is the first volunteer ever to disappear like this.

"She is loved by so many people," Smith told the Courier-Journal. "It's all hands on deck. She's my girl...We're going to find her."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Knabel is described as a white female with light brown hair. She weighs between 190 to 200 pounds and is around 5 feet 7 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a "light color tank top and white shorts."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Leonard at 502-618-9337 or Smith at 502-500-3026, or the Louisville Metro Police at 502-574-5673.