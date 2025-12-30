Expand / Collapse search
Transportation

Kentucky freight train carrying molten sulfur derails, leaks hazardous chemical in Todd County

Aerial images show derailed freight cars lying against one another with several cars tipped onto their sides and debris scattered across nearby fields

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
More than 30 freight train cars derailed in Kentucky early Thursday, including at least one car that was actively leaking a dangerous chemical, authorities said.

The derailment occurred around 7 a.m. local time in a rural area of Todd County. A half-mile shelter-in-place order was issued and later lifted at 11 a.m.

Aerial images show derailed freight cars against one another along the tracks in rural Kentucky, with several cars tipped onto their sides and debris scattered across nearby fields.

One car spilled molten sulfur, which is sulfur heated to a liquid state and commonly used in industrial applications, such as fertilizer production. Molten sulfur can cause severe thermal burns and release irritating gases such as sulfur dioxide or hydrogen sulfide if disturbed, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Aerial view of derailed freight train cars resting against one another along tracks in rural Kentucky.

Aerial images show multiple freight cars derailed and resting against one another along railroad tracks in rural Kentucky after a freight train derailment involving 31 cars, including at least one carrying molten sulfur. (Hopkinsville Fire and EMS)

It was unclear how many cars made up the entire train, though many remained on the tracks and were not derailed.

Multiple towns and state emergency management officials responded to the scene. No homes were immediately affected.

There were no reported injuries, according to Fox Nashville. Air quality in the area has been deemed safe, the outlet reported.

Hopkinsville Fire and EMS members reviewing aerial footage on a handheld device.

Members of Hopkinsville Fire and EMS review aerial footage on a handheld device during the response to a freight train derailment in Kentucky involving 31 cars, including at least one carrying molten sulfur. (Hopkinsville Fire and EMS)

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed a shelter-in-place order was issued for the city of Trenton.

He advised residents to follow local guidance and take precautions to stay safe.

Hopkinsville Fire and EMS members watching aerial footage during a response briefing.

Members of Hopkinsville Fire and EMS watch aerial footage during an emergency response briefing after a freight train derailment in Kentucky involving 31 cars, including at least one carrying molten sulfur. (Hopkinsville Fire and EMS)

"More information will be shared as available for those in the surrounding area," he posted on X.

The cause of the derailment is currently under investigation.

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.
