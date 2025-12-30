Kentucky freight train carrying molten sulfur derails, leaks hazardous chemical in Todd County

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

More than 30 freight train cars derailed in Kentucky early Thursday, including at least one car that was actively leaking a dangerous chemical, authorities said.

The derailment occurred around 7 a.m. local time in a rural area of Todd County. A half-mile shelter-in-place order was issued and later lifted at 11 a.m.

Aerial images show derailed freight cars against one another along the tracks in rural Kentucky, with several cars tipped onto their sides and debris scattered across nearby fields.

One car spilled molten sulfur, which is sulfur heated to a liquid state and commonly used in industrial applications, such as fertilizer production. Molten sulfur can cause severe thermal burns and release irritating gases such as sulfur dioxide or hydrogen sulfide if disturbed, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

It was unclear how many cars made up the entire train, though many remained on the tracks and were not derailed.

Multiple towns and state emergency management officials responded to the scene. No homes were immediately affected.

There were no reported injuries, according to Fox Nashville. Air quality in the area has been deemed safe, the outlet reported.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed a shelter-in-place order was issued for the city of Trenton.

He advised residents to follow local guidance and take precautions to stay safe.

"More information will be shared as available for those in the surrounding area," he posted on X.

The cause of the derailment is currently under investigation.