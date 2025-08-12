Smoke pours from train derailment in Palo Pinto County, Texas

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Emergency crews are at the scene of a train derailment involving about 35 Union Pacific cars in Palo Pinto County near Gordon, Texas.

The derailment happened on Monday afternoon.

Union Pacific told Fox News Digital the derailment happened at about 2 p.m. on Monday, 2 miles east of Gordon. The spokesperson added that nobody was injured in the derailment.

The Palo Pinto Fire Department responded to the scene and is working to contain a grass fire, the spokesperson noted.

It is not known whether hazardous materials were involved in the derailment.

This is a developing story.