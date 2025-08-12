Expand / Collapse search
Texas

Smoke pours from train derailment in Palo Pinto County, Texas

Derailment happened Monday afternoon 2 miles east of Gordon with no reported injuries

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Train possibly carrying hazardous materials derails in Texas

Smoke is seen pouring out of a train that derailed on Tuesday in Palo Pinto, Texas. Officials told local outlets 35 train cars were involved. (Credit: KDFW via NNS)

Emergency crews are at the scene of a train derailment involving about 35 Union Pacific cars in Palo Pinto County near Gordon, Texas.

The derailment happened on Monday afternoon.

Union Pacific told Fox News Digital the derailment happened at about 2 p.m. on Monday, 2 miles east of Gordon. The spokesperson added that nobody was injured in the derailment.

MIDWEST BIOFUELS PLANT EXPLOSION, BUILDING COLLAPSE LEAVES 3 DEAD, INCLUDING 2 CHILDREN

Train derails outside of Gordon, Texas on Aug. 12, 2025

About 35 cars from a Union Pacific train derailed nearly 2 miles outside of Gordon, Texas on Aug. 12, 2025. (Credit: KDFW via NNS)

The Palo Pinto Fire Department responded to the scene and is working to contain a grass fire, the spokesperson noted.

It is not known whether hazardous materials were involved in the derailment.

This is a developing story.

