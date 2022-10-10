Kansas police officer arrested for suspected DUI, third Wichita officer apprehended in 2 weeks

A Wichita police officer was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of drunken driving, become the city's third officer to be apprehended within about two weeks.

Police said in a release that the officer, who was off-duty, is also facing a charge of possession of a gun while intoxicated. The officer, who has been with the department for two years, has been placed on administrative leave while a criminal and internal investigation is conducted, the Wichita Eagle reported.

The incident follows two other arrests of Wichita officers within five days at the end of last month.

WEEKEND CRASH ON KANSAS TURNPIKE KILLS 3 CHILDREN

KANSAS COACH FACING FELONY CHARGES HAD SEX WITH 17-YEAR-OLD STUDENT AT SCHOOL MULTIPLE TIMES

A detective and 15-year veteran of the force was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Sept. 23 after she collided with a city bus in downtown. A police recruit was arrested on suspicion of criminal threat Sept. 28 when police responded to a domestic violence call.