Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas
Published

Kansas police officer arrested for suspected DUI, third Wichita officer apprehended in 2 weeks

KS officer is also facing charges of possession of a gun while intoxicated

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Wichita police officer was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of drunken driving, become the city's third officer to be apprehended within about two weeks.

Police said in a release that the officer, who was off-duty, is also facing a charge of possession of a gun while intoxicated. The officer, who has been with the department for two years, has been placed on administrative leave while a criminal and internal investigation is conducted, the Wichita Eagle reported.

The incident follows two other arrests of Wichita officers within five days at the end of last month.

WEEKEND CRASH ON KANSAS TURNPIKE KILLS 3 CHILDREN

A Kansas police officer was arrested after allegedly drunk driving while off duty.

A Kansas police officer was arrested after allegedly drunk driving while off duty.

KANSAS COACH FACING FELONY CHARGES HAD SEX WITH 17-YEAR-OLD STUDENT AT SCHOOL MULTIPLE TIMES

A detective and 15-year veteran of the force was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Sept. 23 after she collided with a city bus in downtown. A police recruit was arrested on suspicion of criminal threat Sept. 28 when police responded to a domestic violence call.