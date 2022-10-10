Expand / Collapse search
Kansas
Published

Weekend crash on Kansas Turnpike kills 3 children

KS minivan's driver, 2 children were taken to a hospital following the crash

Associated Press
Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Three children have been killed in a weekend crash on the Kansas Turnpike in the Topeka area, authorities say.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash happened Saturday morning when the minivan went through a barrier wall and collided with a tractor-trailer.

The patrol identified the victims as Laila El Azari and Kylie Lund, both 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all of Topeka.

The minivan's driver, a 5—year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl also were taken to a hospital. But the patrol says the rig's driver wasn't hurt.