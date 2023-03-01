Expand / Collapse search
Missouri
Published

Kansas City shooting: Three police officers injured, standoff triggered with suspected shooter

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said all three officers' injuries appeared to be non-life threatening

Lorraine Taylor
By Lorraine Taylor
Three Kansas City police officers were shot and injured Tuesday night while executing a search warrant at a home.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said the officers opened the door to the home and were met with gunfire.

Graves said all three officers injured were men. She said their injuries appeared to be non-life threatening, and she was able to speak with them at the hospital.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the area of E. 23rd Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard, according to Fox 4 Kansas City.

  • A large police presence near a shooting in Kansas City
    Image 1 of 3

    Police were in a standoff with the suspect shooter after three Kansas City police officers were injured in a shooting. (KCTV)

  • Police cars near the scene of a shooting in Kansas City
    Image 2 of 3

    Three Kansas City, Missouri police officers were shot Tuesday night triggering a standoff with the suspect. (WDAF-TV)

  • Police cars with their lights on in Kansas City
    Image 3 of 3

    Police gather near the scene of a shooting where three Kansas City police officers were injured Tuesday night. (KCTV)

The shooting triggered a standoff with the suspect. Multiple police agencies were on the scene of the standoff.

Graves said officers did return gunfire, but it's unclear if anyone else was injured. No suspect was in custody as of early Wednesday morning.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas took to Twitter following the shooting.

"We’ve been reminded too much lately in Kansas City how dangerous police work can be," Lucas wrote. "I am praying for a full recovery for our three officers injured this evening and that everyone on duty gets home to their families safely."