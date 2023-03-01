Kansas City shooting: Three police officers injured, standoff triggered with suspected shooter

Three Kansas City police officers were shot and injured Tuesday night while executing a search warrant at a home.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said the officers opened the door to the home and were met with gunfire.

Graves said all three officers injured were men. She said their injuries appeared to be non-life threatening, and she was able to speak with them at the hospital.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the area of E. 23rd Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard, according to Fox 4 Kansas City.

The shooting triggered a standoff with the suspect. Multiple police agencies were on the scene of the standoff.

Graves said officers did return gunfire, but it's unclear if anyone else was injured. No suspect was in custody as of early Wednesday morning.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas took to Twitter following the shooting.

"We’ve been reminded too much lately in Kansas City how dangerous police work can be," Lucas wrote. "I am praying for a full recovery for our three officers injured this evening and that everyone on duty gets home to their families safely."