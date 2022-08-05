Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Kansas City police say three pharmacies were burglarized within half an hour

Kansas City police say that the value of the stolen merchandise is unknown

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Police in Kansas City police say three pharmacies were burglarized within half an hour on Friday morning.

The trio of burglaries began at 2:21 a.m. when a Walgreens at 3537 Broadway Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri, was broken into, according to FOX 4.

Police said they were called to a CVS Pharmacy at 5011 Main Street just 19 minutes later for a burglary.

After the second burglary, police were sent to the Walgreens at 4630 Troost Avenue for a third burglary call.

Police said that the value of the items stolen is unknown, according to the report. Police are investigating the incident.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.