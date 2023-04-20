Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Missouri
Published

Kansas City officer kills man who allegedly pointed gun at people

KC officers found man armed with handgun, told him to drop weapon, but he refused, promoting gunfire

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A man who was reportedly acting erratically and pointing a gun at passersby was fatally shot by police in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting that happened about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The man killed was 43-year-old Reginald E. Byers Jr.

RALPH YARL SHOOTING: KANSAS CITY TEEN SEEN IN FIRST PHOTO SINCE HOSPITAL RELEASE

Missouri Fox News graphic

A Kansas City police officer killed a man who allegedly pointed a gun at people on Wednesday afternoon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The patrol said arriving officers encountered Byers in the middle of the street, armed with a handgun. Officers told him to drop the gun but he refused to do so, and one of the officers fired, the patrol said. Officers began life-saving measures but Byers died at the scene.

The Highway Patrol has investigated officer-involved shootings in Kansas City since 2020.