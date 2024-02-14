Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Missouri

Kansas City Chiefs fans tackle man they suspected opened fire during Super Bowl parade: 'I got the gun'

One person was killed and 22 others were injured by gunfire at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Bystanders at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade tackle man they suspect is a shooter Video

Bystanders at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade tackle man they suspect is a shooter

After shots interrupted the Kansas City Chiefs parade on Feb. 14, 2024, bystanders tackled who they suspected was an alleged shooter, with one saying, "I got the gun." (Credit: Alyssa Marsh-Contreras via Storyful)

Video taken during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory rally in Missouri shows a group of people who tackled a man they suspected was one of the shooters who opened fire at the celebration on Wednesday.

One person died, and 22 others were injured by the gunfire, nine of whom were children. In total, 11 children were injured, ranging from ages 6 to 15, according to Children’s Mercy Hospital. The children are expected to survive. 

In a video that made the rounds on social media, a horde of people are seen fleeing from the scene after shots rang out, including a man in a gray sweatshirt. The man is then taken down by a group of fans.

In another video taken by Alyssa Marsh-Contreras, law enforcement officials were seen standing over a person and placing him in handcuffs.

1 DEAD, 22 PEOPLE INJURED IN SHOOTING NEAR CHIEFS' SUPER BOWL VICTORY RALLY IN KANSAS CITY

Kansas City Police Apprehend man

Kansas City Police apprehended a man who was tackled by Chiefs fans after shots were fired near the victory parade Wednesday, though it is not clear if the man was in fact a shooter. (Credit: Alyssa Marsh-Contreras via Storyful)

Then one of the men nearby said, "We tackled him."

A woman echoed what the man said, saying, "Yeah, we tackled him."

"When we tackled him, the gun flew out," the man added.

Another man was heard saying, "I got the gun."

PATRICK MAHOMES, CHIEFS PLAYERS CALL FOR PRAYERS AFTER SHOOTING ERUPTS AT KANSAS CITY SUPER BOWL PARADE

Kansas City Police taking down a man following a shooting at the Super Bowl parade

Kansas City Police apprehended a man who was tackled by Chiefs fans after shots were fired near the victory parade Wednesday, though it is not clear if the man was in fact a shooter.

The video then turned to the officers, who were apprehending a man wearing what appeared to be a gray hooded sweatshirt.

It is not clear whether the person who was tackled and apprehended by police was involved in the shooting.

TRAVIS, JASON KELCE DISCUSS TENSE MOMENT WITH ANDY REID DURING SUPER BOWL LVIII: 'YOU CROSSED THE LINE'

Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade

A general view of Kansas City Chiefs fans gathered at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Marsh-Contreras for more information.

During a press briefing, Kansas City Police Chief Stacy Graves mentioned she heard fans got involved and tackled someone, though the incident was still under investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So far, three people have been detained in connection with the shooting.

Fox News Digital's Stepheny Price contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.