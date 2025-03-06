Expand / Collapse search
Missouri

Suspects in Kansas City Chiefs fans' deaths plead not guilty

Autopsies revealed that all three men died of combined cocaine and fentanyl toxicity

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Cocaine, fentanyl found in bodies of deceased Kansas City Chiefs fans: Report Video

Cocaine, fentanyl found in bodies of deceased Kansas City Chiefs fans: Report

Fox News contributor Dr. Michael Baden joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss his take on the report and what he thinks led to the deaths of the three NFL fans. 

The two men arrested in connection with the deaths of three Kansas City Chiefs fans who were found frozen in their friend's snowy Kansas City, Missouri, backyard after an NFL watch party more than a year ago pleaded not guilty.

Jordan Willis and Ivory Carson appeared separately via video from the jail wearing orange jumpsuits during their arraignment in Platte County, Missouri on Thursday at 3 p.m. local time.

Willis’ lawyer, John Picerno, entered the not guilty plea on Willis’ behalf, and the judge entered the plea on behalf of Carson, who doesn’t yet have an attorney and plans to apply for a public defender. The hearing lasted just minutes.

TWO CHARGED IN KANSAS CITY CHIEFS FANS' DEATHS 14 MONTHS AFTER BODIES FOUND FROZEN IN BACKYARD

Jordan Willis mugshot

According to court records, Jordan Willis has been charged with three counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. (Platte County Missouri Sheriff's Office)

Carson Ivory

Court records indicate Carson supplied and sold cocaine to Willis and the victims, and that his DNA was found on a bag of fentanyl. (Platte County Missouri Sheriff's Office)

The pair were charged Wednesday with three counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, according to court records obtained and reviewed by Fox News Digital.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said it investigated the three murders for 14 months before announcing charges.

"KCPD detectives never stopped working on the case, waiting for all the facts to come in. Reaching this point is a testament to their dedication to delivering justice for the victims and their loved ones," Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said Wednesday.

Kansas City Chiefs fans deaths

David Harrington, Clayton McGeeney and Ricky Johnson were found dead outside their friend's Kansas City home on Jan. 9, 2024. (Ricky Johnson/Facebook)

A forensic exam determined David Harrington, 37, Clayton McGeeney, 36, and Ricky Johnson, 38, "all died of fentaNYL and cocaine combined toxicity," according to court documents reviewed by Fox News Digital.

They were found dead in Willis' rental home on Jan. 9, 2024 after watching the Chiefs play the Los Angeles Chargers on Jan. 7. Their bodies were found by McGeeney's fiancée, April Mahoney, who called police.

FAMILY OF KANSAS CITY CHIEFS FAN FOUND DEAD OUTSIDE PAL'S HOUSE THINKS HE WAS DRUGGED

Willis could not be reached by phone and did not answer his door in the days afterward, according to family members who searched for the three friends who never returned home.

However, Willis told police he had no idea any of his friends were dead outside and that he hadn’t heard from any of their friends or family members. 

An exterior view of the porch of Jordan Willis’s home in Kansas City, Missouri

An exterior view of the backyard and porch of Jordan Willis’s home in Kansas City, Missouri on Friday, January 26, 2024. The bodies of Willis’ three friends - Ricky Johnson, Clayton McGeeney, and David Harrington - were found in Willis’ backyard, with one body found on the porch, on January 9, 2024 - two days after attending a Kansas City Chiefs watch party at the home. (DWS for Fox News Digital)

Willis' attorney, John Picerno, told Fox News Digital that he was "surprised that Jordan was charged with the deaths of his three friends."

"That was contrary to what the prosecuting attorney's office told me several months ago," Picerno said.

"The probable cause statement submitted by the State is consistent with what Jordan stated happened. Jordan maintains that he is not responsible for purchasing or supplying the drugs that led to the deaths of his three friends. We are very much looking forward to the day a jury gets to hear all of the evidence in this case."

Willis and Carson's next court appearance is on Tuesday, March 11 at 10:45 a.m. local time.

The Associated Press and Fox News' Stepheny Price contributed to this report.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital.

Sarah joined FOX in 2021, where she has assisted on coverage of breaking and major news events across the US and around the world, including the fallout following the "Defund the police" movement, the assassination attempts on President Donald Trump's life and illegal immigration.

She has experience reporting on topics including crime, politics, business, lifestyle, world news and more. You can follow her on Twitter and LinkedIn.