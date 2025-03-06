Suspects in Kansas City Chiefs fans' deaths plead not guilty

The two men arrested in connection with the deaths of three Kansas City Chiefs fans who were found frozen in their friend's snowy Kansas City, Missouri, backyard after an NFL watch party more than a year ago pleaded not guilty.

Jordan Willis and Ivory Carson appeared separately via video from the jail wearing orange jumpsuits during their arraignment in Platte County, Missouri on Thursday at 3 p.m. local time.

Willis’ lawyer, John Picerno, entered the not guilty plea on Willis’ behalf, and the judge entered the plea on behalf of Carson, who doesn’t yet have an attorney and plans to apply for a public defender. The hearing lasted just minutes.

TWO CHARGED IN KANSAS CITY CHIEFS FANS' DEATHS 14 MONTHS AFTER BODIES FOUND FROZEN IN BACKYARD

The pair were charged Wednesday with three counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, according to court records obtained and reviewed by Fox News Digital.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said it investigated the three murders for 14 months before announcing charges.

"KCPD detectives never stopped working on the case, waiting for all the facts to come in. Reaching this point is a testament to their dedication to delivering justice for the victims and their loved ones," Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said Wednesday.

A forensic exam determined David Harrington, 37, Clayton McGeeney, 36, and Ricky Johnson, 38, "all died of fentaNYL and cocaine combined toxicity," according to court documents reviewed by Fox News Digital.

They were found dead in Willis' rental home on Jan. 9, 2024 after watching the Chiefs play the Los Angeles Chargers on Jan. 7. Their bodies were found by McGeeney's fiancée, April Mahoney, who called police.

FAMILY OF KANSAS CITY CHIEFS FAN FOUND DEAD OUTSIDE PAL'S HOUSE THINKS HE WAS DRUGGED

Willis could not be reached by phone and did not answer his door in the days afterward, according to family members who searched for the three friends who never returned home.

However, Willis told police he had no idea any of his friends were dead outside and that he hadn’t heard from any of their friends or family members.

Willis' attorney, John Picerno, told Fox News Digital that he was "surprised that Jordan was charged with the deaths of his three friends."

"That was contrary to what the prosecuting attorney's office told me several months ago," Picerno said.

"The probable cause statement submitted by the State is consistent with what Jordan stated happened. Jordan maintains that he is not responsible for purchasing or supplying the drugs that led to the deaths of his three friends. We are very much looking forward to the day a jury gets to hear all of the evidence in this case."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Willis and Carson's next court appearance is on Tuesday, March 11 at 10:45 a.m. local time.

The Associated Press and Fox News' Stepheny Price contributed to this report.