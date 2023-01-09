Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas
Published

Kansas Bureau of Investigation probe homicide at prison

KS prison guards found inmate Gary Raburn fatally strangled in his cell

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

State investigators are probing what they’re calling a homicide at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

Kansas Bureau of Investigation officials said in a news release Saturday that the facility contacted the agency around 9:30 p.m. Friday to report the suspicious death of an inmate.

CRIME SURGED, PRISON POPULATIONS PLUNGED: INMATES GRANTED EARLY RELEASE, COURTS FACED BACKLOG IN 2020

The state of Kansas is investigating a homicide at the Lansing Correctional Facility. Prison guard found a 62-year-old inmate strangled to death in his cell. 

The state of Kansas is investigating a homicide at the Lansing Correctional Facility. Prison guard found a 62-year-old inmate strangled to death in his cell. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators determined that a 25-year-old inmate called guards to his cell about 8:30 p.m. that night. There they found 62-year-old inmate Gary Raburn dead Friday. He appeared to have been strangled, KBI officials said.

An autopsy is pending. KBI officials said a suspect has been identified but released no further information.