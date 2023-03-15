Expand / Collapse search
Virginia
Published

Juvenile charged after 5 horses shot and killed, 3 wounded: report

Multiple agencies assisted with the animal-related case

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
Five horses were shot and killed in Virginia and three others were injured, according to a report. 

The Appomattox County Sheriff's Office responded to the 1600 block of Double Bridges Road Tuesday, according to WSET-TV. Once there, officials found five horses killed by gunshots and three more wounded.

Veterinary care was requested to assist the wounded animals, and an investigation was launched to determine who was responsible.

Investigators charged an unidentified juvenile in the case.

Aerial view of Double Bridges Road, where five horses were allegedly shot dead and others injured in Appomattox County, Va.

Aerial view of Double Bridges Road, where five horses were allegedly shot dead and others injured in Appomattox County, Va. (Google Maps)

Appomattox County Animal Control, Virginia State Police, the Appomattox County Commonwealth's Attorney and the Virginia Office of Attorney General Animal Law Unit helped ACSO with the case. 

Grazing horses 

Grazing horses  (Melina Mara/The Washington Post/File)

Anyone with information should call the Appomattox County Sheriff's Office at 434-352-8241.