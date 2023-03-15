Juvenile charged after 5 horses shot and killed, 3 wounded: report

Five horses were shot and killed in Virginia and three others were injured, according to a report.

The Appomattox County Sheriff's Office responded to the 1600 block of Double Bridges Road Tuesday, according to WSET-TV. Once there, officials found five horses killed by gunshots and three more wounded.

Veterinary care was requested to assist the wounded animals, and an investigation was launched to determine who was responsible.

Investigators charged an unidentified juvenile in the case.

Appomattox County Animal Control, Virginia State Police, the Appomattox County Commonwealth's Attorney and the Virginia Office of Attorney General Animal Law Unit helped ACSO with the case.

Anyone with information should call the Appomattox County Sheriff's Office at 434-352-8241.