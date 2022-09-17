Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Judge reduces sentence of man involved in Whitmer kidnapping plot

Ty Garbin, 26, was initially sentenced to 75 months last year for his part in the conspiracy

By Landon Mion | Fox News
A federal judge reduced the sentence of a man who pleaded guilty to participating in a foiled plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, after his testimony assisted in the conviction of the ringleaders last month.

Ty Garbin, 26, was resentenced Friday to 30 months in prison, down from the 75 months he received last year. 

His testimony helped the U.S. government secure the convictions of two men who led the plot to abduct the governor from her vacation home in northern Michigan in 2020 in response to her COVID-19 restrictions.

U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker cut the sentence following the "substantial assistance" that Garbin gave federal attorneys, the judge's written order said.

MICHIGAN JUDGE FINDS KEY PARTS OF NEWBORN BLOOD-TESTING PROGRAM TO BE UNCONSTITUTIONAL

Prosecutors agreed to the resentencing after a petition from Garbin's attorney, Mark Satawa. Garbin was among 13 men charged with state or federal crimes. Seven defendants are facing charges in state court.

He testified against defendants Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr., who were found guilty of multiple charges in a retrial last month, including kidnapping conspiracy, after a jury failed to reach a verdict in April. 

Two other people were acquitted of federal charges in the initial trial.

MICHIGAN JURY CONVICTS 2 MEN OF CONSPIRACY TO KIDNAP GOV. GRETCHEN WHITMER

According to prosecutors, Fox and Croft were part of a right-wing militia. They will be sentenced later this year and could face life in prison.

Kaleb Franks also pleaded guilty to kidnapping conspiracy and testified at the trial. He is scheduled to receive his first sentencing on October 6.

Garbin, who was arrested in October 2020, has been in jail for nearly two years. He was resentenced to a term shorter than the 36 months prosecutors had asked for. He has six months remaining before his release.

Reuters contributed to this report.