Gretchen Whitmer
Published

Michigan jury convicts 2 men of conspiracy to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Barry Croft Jr. and Adam Fox were convicted of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over COVID-19 restrictions

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Two men accused of plotting to kidnap Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer with a bomb were found guilty Tuesday.

After beginning deliberations Monday, a jury convicted Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. of conspiracy to kidnap Whitmer. Both were also found guilty of attempting to procure a weapon of mass destruction.

The jury heard closing arguments on Monday as the government tried for a second time to secure convictions in an alleged plot to trigger a revolution in 2020.

GRETCHEN WHITMER ALLEGED KIDNAPPING PLOT: MICHIGAN DEFENSE ATTORNEYS QUESTION KEY FBI INFORMANT

After a nine-day trial, Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler repeatedly urged jurors to focus on what Fox and Croft were saying months before the FBI placed undercover agents and informants inside the group that summer.

This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and Adam Fox, who were convicted of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 over their disgust with restrictions early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and Adam Fox, who were convicted of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 over their disgust with restrictions early in the COVID-19 pandemic. (Kent County Sheriff's Office via AP)

"These defendants were outside a woman’s house in the middle of the night with night-vision goggles and guns and a plan to kidnap her," Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler said. "And they made a real bomb. That's far enough, isn't it?"

Defense lawyers, however, portrayed Fox and Croft as "big talkers," a bumbling, foul-mouthed, marijuana-smoking pair exercising free speech and incapable of leading anything as extraordinary as an abduction of a public official. They claimed FBI agents and informants fed their outrage and pulled them into their web.

A jury in April failed to reach a unanimous verdict on Fox and Croft.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

