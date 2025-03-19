Expand / Collapse search
Missing Persons

Missing American in Dominican Republic: Key witness Joshua Riibe leaves country

Joshua Riibe was the key witness in the missing person's case of Sudiksha Konanki

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner , Bryan Llenas Fox News
Published
Joshua Riibe arrives at a Dominican Republic courthouse Video

Joshua Riibe arrives at a Dominican Republic courthouse

Riibe is a key witness in the disappearance of Sudiksha Konanki, an American college student who went missing while swimming on a Punta Cana beach on March 6. (Fox News Digital)

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic – The key witness in the spring break disappearance of Sudiksha Konanki, Joshua Riibe, reportedly left the Dominican Republic on Wednesday aboard a jetliner out of Santo Domingo.

Two sources confirmed to Fox News that Riibe boarded a JetBlue flight from AILA airport in Santo Domingo to San Juan, Puerto Rico, within the past hour.

DOMINICAN JUDGE RULES HOTEL HOUSE ARREST IS UNLAWFUL FOR IOWA STUDENT IN MISSING SPRING BREAK CASE

Joshua Riibe, a witness in the disappearance of Sudiksha Konanki, arrives at a Dominican Republic courthouse

Joshua Riibe arrives at a Dominican Republic courthouse alongside his father, Albert Riibe, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. Riibe is a key witness in the disappearance of Sudiksha Konanki, an American college student who went missing while swimming on a Punta Cana beach on March 6. (Fox News Digital)

Riibe, 22, is believed to be one of the last people who saw Konanki, 20, before she vanished in the early morning hours of March 6 from the beach behind their resort, the Riu Republica in Punta Cana.

This comes a day after a Dominican Republic judge ruled in favor of Riibe’s writ of habeas corpus, giving him the ability to move freely within the country until another hearing on March 28.

