Missing American in Dominican Republic: Key witness Joshua Riibe leaves country

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic – The key witness in the spring break disappearance of Sudiksha Konanki, Joshua Riibe, reportedly left the Dominican Republic on Wednesday aboard a jetliner out of Santo Domingo.

Two sources confirmed to Fox News that Riibe boarded a JetBlue flight from AILA airport in Santo Domingo to San Juan, Puerto Rico, within the past hour.

DOMINICAN JUDGE RULES HOTEL HOUSE ARREST IS UNLAWFUL FOR IOWA STUDENT IN MISSING SPRING BREAK CASE

Riibe, 22, is believed to be one of the last people who saw Konanki, 20, before she vanished in the early morning hours of March 6 from the beach behind their resort, the Riu Republica in Punta Cana.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This comes a day after a Dominican Republic judge ruled in favor of Riibe’s writ of habeas corpus, giving him the ability to move freely within the country until another hearing on March 28.