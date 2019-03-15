Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published
Last Update 26 mins ago

Judge dismisses indecent exposure charge against pilot

Associated Press

DENVER – A judge has dismissed an indecent exposure charge against a United Airlines pilot.

Carolyn Tyler, a spokeswoman for the Denver district attorney, said Friday that prosecutors decided to drop the case against Andrew Collins because there wasn't a reasonable likelihood of conviction at trial.

Collins was arrested in September after being accused of standing naked in front of his 10th-floor hotel window overlooking the Denver International Airport terminal. He pleaded not guilty.

His attorney, Craig Silverman, said previously that it's not a crime to be naked in a hotel room in Denver and that Collins didn't know that people could see him when he partially opened the curtains.

The Denver Post reports the incident led to a six-month suspension for the 22-year pilot from Leesburg, Virginia.

___

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com