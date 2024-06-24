Jocelyn Nungaray murder: Illegal immigrant suspect accused of killing Houston girl has bail set at $10M

One of the two illegal immigrant suspects charged with murdering 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray in Houston last week had his bail set at $10 million during his first court appearance Monday.

Franklin Jose Pena Ramos, 26, and Johan Jose Rangel Martinez, 21, have each been charged with capital murder. Pena Ramos, who appeared Monday at Harris County Criminal Court, was determined by Judge Josh Hill to be a flight risk and was told that if he posts bail, he must wear a GPS monitor and remain under house arrest, among other restrictions.

"She had such a bright future ahead of her and I knew she was going to go very far. And these monsters took that opportunity from her, from our family of watching her," Nungaray’s mother Alexis told reporters following the hearing.

"I just want people to remember, I know this is very high-profile case, but she was still my first born. I was a teen mom, I fought for her at 15. I’m 27 now, I'm still fighting for her," she continued. "Just remember that she was a very special little girl that deserves her justice and I know she is going to make a difference in this world for all children and now it’s my job to make sure it continues to happen."

SUSPECTS ‘LURED’ TEXAS 12-YEAR-OLD TO HER DEATH, PROSECUTORS SAY

Prosecutors last week had requested bail for each suspect to be set at $1 million and a medical examiner listed the cause of death as strangulation.

"In this case the defendant lured a 12-year-old under a bridge, where he and his co-defendant remained with her for over 2 hours, took her pants off, tied her up, and killed her, then threw her body into the bayou," Harris County Assistant District Attorney Michael Abner wrote in court documents obtained by Fox News.

Alexis Nungaray was inside Harris County Criminal Court for the hearing today.

"I still see her face in the back of my head every day, all day. I keep getting little signs about her throughout the days," she also said. "It’s been a very, very hard time for me and my family but the amount of support I’ve been getting from everybody, it’s from the bottom of my heart so appreciated."

On Thursday, Fox News reported that the two suspects from Venezuela had entered the U.S. illegally before being released from custody. An Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson confirmed the news on Friday, saying in a statement that "Martinez and Pena both illegally entered the U.S. without inspection, parole or admission by a U.S. immigration officer on an unknown date and at an unknown location."

WHITE HOUSE SLAMMED FOR STATEMENT ON DEATHS OF RACHEL MORIN, JOCELYN NUNGARAY

Investigators used surveillance video to track the movements of Rangel Martinez and Pena Ramos before and after the killing, Houston Police Lt. Stephen Hope said last week.

Police said Rangel Martinez and Pena Ramos, along with Nungaray, were seen walking to a 7-Eleven convenience store.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Afterward, the three of them walked to a bridge, where investigators said Nungaray was murdered. Rangel Martinez and Pena Ramos then walked to the apartment they shared and left the girl's body behind, police said. Police believe the pair lived in the same apartment complex as Nungaray.

Fox News' Bill Melugin, Louis Casiano and Griff Jenkins contributed to this report.