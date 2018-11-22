Jewish man wearing prayer shawl arrested after alleged anti-Semitic rant during Thanksgiving eve flight: report

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect that the man who was detained was Jewish and wearing a prayer shawl. It also adds a statement from Atlanta police.

A Jewish man wearing a prayer shawl was detained Thanksgiving eve for allegedly going on a mid-air anti-Semitic rant, according to police and passengers.

David Toaff, 37, was detained at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after his Delta flight from Ronald Regan Washington National Airport arrived just before 8 p.m. Wednesday night, WXIA-TV reported.

"Today a man on my plane went on an anti-Semitic tirade and demanded ‘all Jews raise their hands’ so he could ‘indentify (sic) them,'" another passenger posted on Twitter along with the video of the police encounter.

Toaff had refused to give officers his I.D. and “continued the disturbance,” Atlanta police told the station.

Fox News reached out to Delta early Thursday and did not get an immediate response.

"I'm not a bad person," Toaff reportedly told officers before asking, "What did I do wrong?"

A bystander off camera responds: “You’re a Nazi.”

In the video, Atlanta police officers are seen trying to soothe the man and attempt to lead him away, but the man appeared to struggle to break free.

"You're making it worse for yourself," one officer says. The officers eventually handcuff Toaff and lead him out through a security door.

“Incredible work by Atlanta police.” — Jordan Dale, a passenger aboard flight

A passenger praised the three officers for how they handled the situation, tweeting, “Incredible work by Atlanta police.”

In a statement to NBC News, police said: “Preliminary information indicates that while in flight to Atlanta a man began uttering anti-Semitic words to passengers aboard the aircraft. When the flight arrived at the gate the male continued the disturbance and refused to provide officers with identification.”

WXIA-TV reported Toaff was charged with obstruction and disorderly conduct.