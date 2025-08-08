Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

U.S.

Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell's attorney: 'I love representing the underdog'

Maxwell's attorney says people 'shouldn't be so quick to judge'

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes , Ashley Papa Fox News
close
Friend of Ghislaine Maxwell's attorney says 'He does not shy away from a challenge' Video

Friend of Ghislaine Maxwell's attorney says 'He does not shy away from a challenge'

Criminal defense attorney Mark Eiglarsh, who's a friend of Markus, says Maxwell's attorney "does not shy away from a challenge."

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The attorney representing Ghislaine Maxwell told Fox News Digital that he loves "representing the underdog" as he tries to secure Jeffrey Epstein's accomplice's freedom.

Maxwell was recently transferred from a federal prison facility in Tallahassee, Florida, to a Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, her attorney previously told Fox News Digital. Neither Maxwell's attorney nor the Bureau of Prisons gave a reason for the move.

Maxwell's attorney, David Oscar Markus, told Fox News Digital during a phone interview on Friday that "people shouldn't be so quick to to judge and throw stones" as federal officials face criticism over his client's move to a minimum-security prison camp.

"I wish I could respond to all of the critics on the merits. We're just not commenting right now on the case for obvious reasons," Markus said during the interview. "But when I can, I'll have a lot to say about it."

GHISLAINE MAXWELL PRISON TRANSFER CALLED 'HIGHLY UNUSUAL' BY FORMER FEDERAL PRISON OFFICIAL

Ghislaine Maxwell is seen behind razor wire in prison

Ghislaine Maxwell jogs around the track at FCI Tallahassee, Tallahassee, Florida, Thursday, July 10, 2025. Maxwell is serving a twenty-year sentence for  sex trafficking in connection with Jeffrey Epstein. (Matthew Symons for Fox News Digital)

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for her involvement in Epstein's sex crimes.

A senior administration official previously told Fox News that "Any false assertion this individual was given preferential treatment is absurd. Prisoners are routinely moved in some instances due to significant safety and danger concerns."

"I love what I do," Markus said. "I love representing the underdog. You know, being a criminal defense lawyer isn't for everybody, but it is one of the most rewarding and great jobs there is, and I really enjoy what I do. So, you know, this case, as all my cases, is an honor to be able to help somebody."

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT WEIGHS RELEASE OF GHISLAINE MAXWELL INTERVIEW

The prison where Ghislaine Maxwell is serving her sentence

General view of Federal Prison Camp Bryan, Monday, August 4, 2025 in Bryan, Texas. Ghislaine Maxwell was transferred here last week from her FCI Tallahassee. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

Among Markus's previous clients is former Tallahassee, Florida Mayor Andrew Gillum, who came within 34,000 votes of beating Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2018 gubernatorial election. Gillum faced federal corruption charges, as prosecutors alleged he pocketed campaign cash and took illegal gifts.

Federal prosecutors dismissed the corruption charges after being acquitted on one count, with the jury hung on the remaining charges.

Criminal defense attorney Mark Eiglarsh, who's a friend of Markus, says Maxwell's attorney is "the total package."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were both indicted on federal sex trafficking charges stemming from Epstein's years of abuse of underage girls.  (Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

"He's extremely brilliant, dedicated, passionate, zealous, experienced, and extremely humble. He seems to understand what many high-profile lawyers don't, and that is his ego is not his amigo," Eiglarsh said. "He does not shy away from a challenge. And boy, does he have a challenge here. Getting the Supreme Court to take this case at all is going to be extremely challenging. But then to zealously argue and effectively get them to embrace this case and his point of view, he's probably one of the only of few attorneys who could ever pull that off."

Fox News Digital's Bryan Flood contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.