Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell's attorney: 'I love representing the underdog'

The attorney representing Ghislaine Maxwell told Fox News Digital that he loves "representing the underdog" as he tries to secure Jeffrey Epstein's accomplice's freedom.

Maxwell was recently transferred from a federal prison facility in Tallahassee, Florida, to a Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, her attorney previously told Fox News Digital. Neither Maxwell's attorney nor the Bureau of Prisons gave a reason for the move.

Maxwell's attorney, David Oscar Markus, told Fox News Digital during a phone interview on Friday that "people shouldn't be so quick to to judge and throw stones" as federal officials face criticism over his client's move to a minimum-security prison camp.

"I wish I could respond to all of the critics on the merits. We're just not commenting right now on the case for obvious reasons," Markus said during the interview. "But when I can, I'll have a lot to say about it."

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for her involvement in Epstein's sex crimes.

A senior administration official previously told Fox News that "Any false assertion this individual was given preferential treatment is absurd. Prisoners are routinely moved in some instances due to significant safety and danger concerns."

"I love what I do," Markus said. "I love representing the underdog. You know, being a criminal defense lawyer isn't for everybody, but it is one of the most rewarding and great jobs there is, and I really enjoy what I do. So, you know, this case, as all my cases, is an honor to be able to help somebody."

Among Markus's previous clients is former Tallahassee, Florida Mayor Andrew Gillum, who came within 34,000 votes of beating Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2018 gubernatorial election. Gillum faced federal corruption charges, as prosecutors alleged he pocketed campaign cash and took illegal gifts.

Federal prosecutors dismissed the corruption charges after being acquitted on one count, with the jury hung on the remaining charges.

Criminal defense attorney Mark Eiglarsh, who's a friend of Markus, says Maxwell's attorney is "the total package."

"He's extremely brilliant, dedicated, passionate, zealous, experienced, and extremely humble. He seems to understand what many high-profile lawyers don't, and that is his ego is not his amigo," Eiglarsh said. "He does not shy away from a challenge. And boy, does he have a challenge here. Getting the Supreme Court to take this case at all is going to be extremely challenging. But then to zealously argue and effectively get them to embrace this case and his point of view, he's probably one of the only of few attorneys who could ever pull that off."

