Jeffery Epstein paid women for their silence from jail, report says

Jeffery Epstein, the disgraced financier who killed himself last month inside his New York City jail cell, managed to pay at least two women while behind bars in hopes of buying their silence, a report Tuesday said.

A source told the New York Post’s Page Six that the women were both given $10,000 in cash to “make sure” they were comfortable “not speaking to any press.” The envelopes were reportedly delivered after his July 6 arrest.

Epstein was being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center on child sex trafficking and conspiracy charges after he was denied bail. Prosecutors said he sexually abused dozens of young girls in his New York and Florida residences between 2002 and 2005, to which Epstein pleaded not guilty.

He took his life after pleading not guilty to the New York charges. A judge had ordered him detained without bail as a danger to the community and a risk to flee.

