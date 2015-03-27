Janitor company ABM Industries settles Calif. suit for $5.8M; women alleged rape, harassment

Federal authorities say a national janitorial services company will pay 21 female workers $5.8 million to settle a sexual assault and harassment lawsuit.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed the lawsuit against ABM Industries Inc. and two subsidiaries in 2007 on behalf of the women.

The suit alleged that male supervisors exposed themselves and engaged in unwelcome sexual touching and groping with female employees over numerous years.

EEOC officials said Thursday that one of the supervisors was a registered sex offender, and at least one of the women was raped.

The company admits no fault as part of the settlement but has been ordered to designate an equal employment monitor and set up a toll-free hot line for complaints.