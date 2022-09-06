Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis impacts businesses

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

People in Jackson, Mississippi, are going on week two without one basic human necessity: clean drinking water.

Now, business owners say they’re suffering too.

Lutaya Stewart owns Children’s Edcuare in Jackson. She says her issues with the city's water system began many years ago.

"We've been on a boiled water notice for six weeks" Stewart said.

After three days closed, her daycare is now back open because water pressure has been restored. But, the water is still not safe for drinking.

"Right now we are just trying to accommodate our parents. Because, we’re charging them. And, of course to charge them, you want to be able to provide the service" Stewart said.

Stewart said the City of Jackson has had water issues long before the Pearl River flooded on Monday, August 29th, damaging the city’s water system.

One February 2020 Mississippi State Department of Health report cites a three out of five rating for drinking water inspections and 16 violations.

One note says the severity of the deficiencies from the report should require weekly operating reports until all repairs are made.

Stewart said she hopes the federal and local government understand how much of a toll the current situation is taking on businesses.

"You’re paying a water bill, first of all – for water that you can’t even drink. We’re still having to buy water," Stewart said.

She also considers the additional toll on parents as they deal with the contaminated water at home. Some residents have been told by a Mississippi Department of Health Director to shower with their mouths closed.

"It has been a struggle trying to maintain the health and safety of our staff, the children, and also just being concerned when they leave. You know? What are they going to at home?" Stewart said.

Though the restored water pressure solves the issue of flushing toilets, officials say they’re not sure how long residents in Jackson will have to boil their water before consuming. Health officials said the contaminated water is also unsafe for pets.