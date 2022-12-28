Jackson, Mississippi declares water emergency amid boil advisory

The capital of Mississippi was under a local state of emergency after the city's government issued a precautionary boil water advisory.

"I have issued a local state of emergency due to the ongoing issues with water pressure caused by the extreme winter weather. Please continue to report leaks. Crews are working hard to isolate the issues and restore pressure," Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba tweeted on Sunday.

In a statement, the mayor said that there were reports of little-to-no pressure in South Jackon, Byram, West Jackson and other neighborhoods scattered throughout the city.

"Water crews are still dealing with complications at the OB Curtis Water Plant. We spent a good portion of today working to identify leaks in order to restore pressure. However, pressure remains low," Lumumba explained, noting that water would be distributed at various locations until pressure is restored.

MISSISSIPPI RESIDENTS TOLD TO BOIL WATER AFTER SYSTEM PRESSURE DROPS

On Christmas Day, the city told residents that the advisory would be in place until further notice for all surface water connections "due to the loss of system pressure."

"This advisory includes surface water connections in Byram and Hinds County. The system has lost pressure due to breaks in the distribution system that have not been identified. Some areas may be experiencing little to no water pressure. The O.B. Curtis and J.H. Fewell Water Treatment Plants will continue to work to maximize production to restore pressure to as much of the system as possible," a notice stated.

It did not encompass the well system connections.

An update was expected on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, the water system partially collapsed in Jackson – and previously in 2021 – and the Environmental Protection Agency is working to assist with the effort to repair broken water lines.

Jackson’s water system is set to receive $600 million from the federal government.

Cold weather across the Deep South has upended water systems, with officials working to repair leaks and pipes.

BILLS ADDRESSING ARIZONA'S TRIBAL WATER CONCERNS AWAITING BIDEN'S SIGNATURE

In Alabama, the city of Selma was on its third day of trying to find leaks and worked Monday to shut down major lines and interrupt service to try to isolate where the biggest leaks were happening.

Officials in Florence, South Carolina, got water pressure back up on Tuesday after working to find a large and hidden leak.

A spokesperson for the Georgia Environmental Protection Division said at least 16 water systems statewide were experiencing problems and water was being passed out Tuesday in Memphis, Tennessee.

Residents there were urged to "limit all non-essential water uses" after undergoing frigid temperatures and power outages.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In Kentucky, the Meade County Water District said it would temporarily cut off service to some areas so that tanks could refill and parts of Asheville, North Carolina, were experiencing water outages or were advised to boil water.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.