Iowa tornado, other severe weather kills at least 7, reports say

A tornado and other severe weather roared through Iowa on Saturday, resulting in at least seven deaths, according to reports.

One of the deaths was reported late Saturday in Chariton, Lucas County, although details were unavailable.

The death was confirmed by Mike Lamb, the county’s emergency management coordinator, WHO-TV of Des Moines reported.

Earlier, six deaths were reported around 4:30 p.m. near Winterset, Madison County, with two children among the fatalities, according to the Des Moines Register.

Several other people there suffered injuries, including some that wear life-threatening, the report said.

The tornado struck as many as 30 homes in the area, with the deaths occurring in different locations, the Register reported.

In addition, "Many people had their houses lost," Diogenes Ayala, Madison County’s emergency management director, told the newspaper.

Ayala called the tornado "the worst that anyone’s seen in quite a long time."

At least two injuries were reported in Polk County, the report added.

In Madison County, an emergency shelter was set up at New Bridge Church in Winterset, the report said.

The worst impacts of the weather had ended in central Iowa by about 7:30 p.m., the National Weather Service wrote on Twitter.

Late Saturday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Madison County, according to the Register.

"Our hearts go out to all those affected by the deadly storms that tore through our state today," Reynolds said in a statement. "Kevin and I join with Iowans in prayer for those that lost their lives and those injured. Our hearts ache during this time, but I know Iowans will step up and come together to help in this time of need — they already are."