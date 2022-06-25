Iowa police say truck made 'contact' with person during pro-choice protest after Roe v. Wade reversal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, say that a pickup truck made "contact" with a person at a pro-choice protest.

A spokesperson with the Cedar Rapids Police Department told Iowa News Now that one person was sent to the hospital after the incident on Friday, and explained that protesters were crossing a street while a proper signal was displayed, but when it changed, the group was still walking on the crosswalk.

A verbal confrontation began between the driver and protesters, and "contact was made between a vehicle and one of the pedestrians," according to the police.

Ashley Vanorney, a council member for district 5 in Cedar Rapids, said on Twitter that the truck "plowed into peaceful protestors crossing the pedestrian walkway at the Federal Courthouse."

SUPREME COURT OVERTURNS ROE V. WADE IN LANDMARK OPINION

The protest took place after the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade on Friday.

Alexis Russell, who was hit by the truck, told the outlet that the driver grabbed her sign and pushed her down.

"I was over here, I turned around the light was red, and the truck got impatient for whatever reason and charged into the crowd," Russell said. "There’s at least three people, I look over I see people trying to push the truck back, and I just instantly got mad and ran over and tried to stop the truck. I tried to stop him, he grabbed (and) ripped my sign, and push me down drove off and that was it."

Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell said the police department is investigating the incident, adding that "we must act in a peaceful and respectful manner."

"Cedar Rapids is a city with a diverse population and many viewpoints. Today’s Supreme Court decision is likely to elicit strong opinions. What we must do as a city is come together, especially in times like these. The Cedar Rapids Police Department is conducting a thorough investigation into tonight’s incident. We all have a right to our opinions, but we must act in a peaceful and respectful manner," O’Donnell said.