Iowa
Published

Iowa man shoots, kills burglar in home

The unnamed IA man shot the suspct, Patrick O'Brine, 3 times

Associated Press
An eastern Iowa man shot and killed an armed man who broke a basement window and entered his home, authorities said Thursday.

Monticello police were called early Wednesday morning to a home were a man later identified as Patrick O'Brine was found dead, Jones County Attorney Kristofer Lyons said in a statement.

An Iowa man shot and killed an armed robber who broke into his basement in a likely case of self-defense, according to authorities.

Police said O'Brine broke out a window and entered the basement of a home. A resident, who was home with his 10-year-old son, saw O'Brine and fired three shots at the intruder, hitting him twice.

O'Brine, who was armed and wearing a mask, died at the home.

Lyons said an investigation of the shooting is continuing but that evidence supports a conclusion that the resident was justified in using deadly force.