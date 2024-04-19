Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Jersey

Investigation launched into cause of school bus fire on NJ's Garden State Parkway

Driver, all 10 students escaped bus unharmed

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Authorities in New Jersey are investigating what caused a school bus to burst into flames on a busy highway with 10 students aboard.

STUDENTS, DRIVER ESCAPE MOMENTS BEFORE NJ SCHOOL BUS BURSTS INTO FLAMES ON HIGHWAY

The driver and all 10 students were able to safely get off the bus after the fire broke out Wednesday afternoon on the Garden State Parkway in Upper Township and no one was hurt.

school bus engulfed in flames

A school bus burst into flames on the Garden State Parkway in Cape May County on Wednesday. The driver and all students aboard escaped unharmed. (Marmora Volunteer Fire Company )

The bus was carrying students from Ocean City Intermediate School from an outing to their homes in Sea Isle City.

The vehicle was destroyed by flames.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New Jersey State Police said Friday the cause of the fire remains under investigation.