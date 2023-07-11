Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nebraska
Published

Inmate who escaped prison during church visit now back behind bars after 4 years

Antonio Collier, who was in prison for burglary, left a Nebraska prison to attend church in 2019 and never returned

Chris Eberhart
By Chris Eberhart | Fox News
close
Police continue search for escaped inmate in Warren, Pennsylvania Video

Police continue search for escaped inmate in Warren, Pennsylvania

Fox News correspondent CB Cotton details the efforts by Pennsylvania State Police to track down murder suspect Michael Burham, who escaped from jail Thursday night.

A Nebraska inmate in a minimum-security prison had a one-hour pass to attend church in May 2019 and disappeared for four years before the law caught up with him last month.

Law enforcement found the escapee, Antonio Collier, 800 miles away in Roseville, Michigan, where he was arrested on a felony escape warrant on June 10. 

About an hour after his pass expired, Collier allegedly told the correction officers that he was running late because of car trouble, according to a probable cause affidavit for the arrest warrant.

However, he never returned to Community Corrections Center-Lincoln, where he was serving time for a felony burglary conviction. He had a parole hearing scheduled for February 2020, according to jail records.

MANHUNT FOR ESCAPED PA JAIL INMATE, MURDER SUSPECT CONTINUES

Antonio Collier mugshot

Antonio Collier, a Nebraska inmate, was given permission to attend church and then went missing for four years until he was captured and arrested. (Macomb County Jail)

Law enforcement did not say how Collier was discovered and arrested, but he remains in Macomb County Jail in Mount Clemens, Michigan, awaiting extradition back to Nebraska. 

He will finish his four-to-five-year sentence for burglary that started in April 2018, which is now projected to end in September 2024, jail records show.

Then he will be prosecuted for prison escape, which is a class three felony in Nebraska and carries a two-to-four-year prison sentence, if convicted.

correctional facility satellite image

Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Google Map)

The Nebraska jail that Collier left is one of two community custody facilities in the state and allow low-level inmates to leave the facility to participate in work opportunities, attend school and go to religious services without supervision. 

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Once given approval, they are given a pass for a specific amount of time. 

Chris Eberhart is a crime and US news journalist for Fox News Digital. Email tips to chris.eberhart@fox.com or on twitter @ChrisEberhart48