Infamous LA mountain lion who killed dog on leash is tranquilized, captured: 'Unprecedented situation'

The world-famous mountain lion that is known for killing a dog in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles was captured Monday by Southern California wildlife officials.

The cougar, known as P-22, was reportedly in stable condition after being hit with a tranquilizer dart in the Los Feliz neighborhood near Griffith Park, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the National Park Service.

P-22 wears a GPS tracking collar as part of a Park Service study and has been recorded roaming residential areas.

Los Feliz resident Sarah Picchi told the Los Angeles Times that the big cat was tranquilized in her backyard shortly before 11 a.m. PT.

MOUNTAIN LION BARGES INTO CALIFORNIA HOME, DRAGS DOG OUTSIDE: VIDEO

P-22 was then transported to a wild animal care facility for a full health evaluation.

In a statement, the agencies – which have been involved with him for most of his life – wrote that an anonymous report on Sunday night indicated that he may have been struck by a vehicle.

They pledged to find the most human option available for both the lion and his community and the Park Service and the Department of Fish and Wildlife have been in contact with leading institutions for animal care and rehabilitation centers.

"CDFW had not set any traps yet at the time that P-22 was located. Instead, upon determining where he was through the GPS locations and signal from his tracking collar, biologists were able to dart him in the neighborhood," the release noted. "CDFW veterinarians and NPS biologists will determine the best next steps for the animal while also prioritizing the safety of the surrounding communities."

Updates will be provided on the animal's situation as they become available.

FATHER SPRINGS INTO ACTION AFTER COYOTE ATTACKS TODDLER OUTSIDE LOS ANGELES HOME

In a statement last week, the agencies noted that P-22 is a "remarkably old cat in the wild and, after being deemed responsible for killing a leashed pet last month, may be exhibiting signs of distress."

"This is an unprecedented situation in which a mountain lion has continued to survive in such an urban setting. As P-22 has aged, however, the challenges associated with living on an island of habitat seem to be increasing and scientists are noting a recent change in his behavior. This underscores the consequences of a lack of habitat connectivity for mountain lions and all wildlife," they said.

P-22 is believed to be around 12 years old. Most mountain lions live for about a decade.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While the cougar usually hunts deer and coyotes, the Park Service confirmed last month that he had killed a Chihuahua mix named Piper that was being walked.

P-22 is also suspected of attacking another Chihuahua in the Silver Lake neighborhood this month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.