Indianapolis police, FBI serve warrants in string of drug, weapons cases

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) SWAT teams, backed by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) detectives and agents from multiple federal agencies, armed with more than a dozen arrest warrants, conducted several raids at dawn Monday across Indianapolis.

A source said the raids were a result of a wiretap investigation by the FBI Safe Streets Task Force which includes IMPD officers and likely targeted individuals and criminal enterprises dealing in drugs, cash and weapons.

One source told FOX59 two men were taken into custody at a house and car storage yard in the 5300 block of Massachusetts Avenue where investigators discovered guns and ammunition.

Another raid was conducted on a house in the 2300 block of North Arsenal Avenue and at a third location.

Neighbors, witnesses and residents at the raid locations did not want to comment on what they saw.

NYC SHOOTINGS SAW SIGNIFICANT JUMP IN JULY: DATA

Neither has the U.S. Attorney.

While IMPD officers are prohibited by a recently enacted policy change from participating in so-called “no knock” search warrants, such practices are typical of federal investigations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pastor Denell Howard of the Hovey Street Church of Christ said he has ministered to the individuals who live at the Arsenal Avenue address where neighbors were awaked to the sound of the raid this morning.

“There are drugs in every community, but I’m not excusing it, but if you’re gonna do something, bring hope over here, bring resources over here, bring business over here, make sure there is empowerment over here,” he said. “What you’re looking at is a lack of progress. I mean look at the community that we’re walking through, the mayor himself walked through here several years ago. He’s been through here before. What has progressed? What has gotten better? What has changed?”

Click for more from Fox 59.