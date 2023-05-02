Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indiana
Published

Indiana teacher charged with stalking after she sent 15-year-old student over 600 texts

IN teacher allegedly had sexual conversations with the students

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Prosecutors have charged an Indiana teacher with stalking after she allegedly sent a 15-year-old student more than 600 texts that included lewd jokes.

A 28-year-old South Decatur High School teacher was arrested Friday, WIXN-TV reported. She has been charged with felony stalking and felony misconduct along with misdemeanor battery.

According to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department, investigators began looking into the teacher’s activities in early April after reports surfaced of inappropriate behavior between the teacher and the student.

INDIANA MAN GETS 240 YEARS FOR 2020 QUADRUPLE HOMICIDE, ROBBERY

In addition to the texts between February and April, the teacher also allegedly had sexual conversations with the student and another student in the classroom, according to court documents.

Indiana Fox News graphic

A 28-year-old Indiana teacher was charged with stalking after she sent a 15-year-old student over 600 texts with some including lewd jokes.

The student told police that the teacher would frequently touch his arm or shoulder and once reached toward his crotch as she tried to take his phone.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said that the student quit responding to the teacher's messages, but she kept sending him vulgar jokes anyway. She also allegedly showed up at one of his baseball games after he blocked her number, according to court documents.