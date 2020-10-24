Indiana student shot, killed by stray bullet in Brooklyn

An Indiana college student was shot and killed by a stray bullet in Brooklyn Saturday morning, police reported.

Ethan Williams, 20, was visiting friends in Bushwick when seven shots rang out. The group tried to run inside for cover, but Williams was hit in the chest.

He was rushed to Wyckoff Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, FOX 5 reported.

Williams’ father told WABC-TV that his son was a sophomore in the film media program at Indiana University.

"One of his big areas of concern was poverty and violence in Indy," his father said.

He was also a charter member of the Mayor’s Youth Council of Indianapolis.

No arrests have been made yet, nor has information about a possible suspect been released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.