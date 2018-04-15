Indiana Sikh temple brawl injures 3, police say

A brawl at a Sikh temple in suburban Indianapolis left three people with minor injuries, police said Sunday.

Police and medics were called to the Gurdwara Sikh Temple in Greenwood at around 3 p.m. after receiving a report of a large disturbance.

Authorities told Fox 59 the brawl was sparked by an election to determine the temple's new leadership and said those in power apparently did not want to step aside.

No arrests were made as a result of the brawl and no weapons were recovered.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from the temple and interviewing other participants in the fight.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Click for more from Fox59.com.