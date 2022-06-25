Illinois WeatherTech warehouse shooting injures 3, suspect in custody

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Bolingbrook, Illinois, told Fox News on Saturday morning that three people were shot at a local WeatherTech warehouse.

Captain Anthony Columbus said that Bolingbrook Police Department officers were dispatched to 1 WeatherTech Way at 6:25 a.m. CDT for the report of a subject shot.

The suspect was taken into custody around three hours later, Columbus said.

"We have confirmed that there were three victims," he said.

The conditions of the victims are not available at this time.

OHIO MAN SUSPECTED OF KILLING 2 FOUND DEAD IN ALABAMA

The captain noted that there were multiple police units in the area.

"Please avoid the area at this time of Remington Blvd. and Woodcreek Drive," the department urged residents, in a release.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This story is ongoing. Please check back for updates.