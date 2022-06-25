Expand / Collapse search
Illinois
Published

Illinois WeatherTech warehouse shooting injures 3, suspect in custody

By Julia Musto | Fox News
Police in Bolingbrook, Illinois, told Fox News on Saturday morning that three people were shot at a local WeatherTech warehouse. 

Captain Anthony Columbus said that Bolingbrook Police Department officers were dispatched to 1 WeatherTech Way at 6:25 a.m. CDT for the report of a subject shot. 

The suspect was taken into custody around three hours later, Columbus said.

"We have confirmed that there were three victims," he said. 

The conditions of the victims are not available at this time.

1 WeatherTech Way in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

1 WeatherTech Way in Bolingbrook, Illinois. (Google Maps)

The captain noted that there were multiple police units in the area. 

"Please avoid the area at this time of Remington Blvd. and Woodcreek Drive," the department urged residents, in a release.

This story is ongoing. Please check back for updates.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.