Illinois suspects enter Walmart with 'Caution I have the Coronavirus' sign and spray substance on $7K worth of produce

Police in Illinois are looking for two men who caused nearly $10,000 in damage after they entered a Walmart with a “Caution I have the Coronavirus” sign and started spraying a mystery substance.

Joliet Police were called to the store off Route 59 just after 4 p.m. Tuesday. One of the two men is seen on surveillance video spraying the substance on produce, clothing, and health and beauty products, according to a press release.

The individual who sprayed the fluid, later identified as Lysol, wore a yellow medical mask and had a handmade sign on his back that read “Caution I have the Coronavirus.”

Walmart employees told police that an estimated $7,300 worth of produce was lost as a result and the cleanup will cost over $2,400.

The suspects, believed to be in their 20s, were last seen leaving in a white 2003 GMC Yukon registered in Oswego.

Police did not say what charges, if any, the two men would face but asked that anyone with information to contact them at (815) 724-3020.

Sunday’s incident isn’t the first time someone has incited fear over the coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed nearly 500 lives and infected nearly 25,000 people worldwide to date.

An airline passenger traveling from Toronto to Jamaica was arrested Monday after making an “unfounded claim” that he was infected with the coronavirus after a recent trip to the Hunan province in China. The man reportedly defended himself saying it was just a prank.

