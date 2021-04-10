Illinois adult accused of biting security guard at family trampoline center

An Illinois individual was arrested Saturday after a security guard was reportedly bitten by an adult at a family-friendly indoor trampoline park, according to reports.

The incident at Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park in Mokena, Ill., reportedly occurred before 5 p.m. Saturday, reported local NBC 5 news outlet .

Fox News could not immediately reach the Mokena Police Department, but a NBC reporter took to Twitter to say a security guard had been bitten by an adult.

The local news outlet reported that a security guard "might have pulled out their weapon" following an altercation, but did not give details on the sort of weapon.

Police officials reportedly said that a group of people were being rowdy and grew upset when they were asked to calm down.

Authorities told the local publication no shots were fired.

One adult was reportedly arrested following the event and charged with assault. It is unclear if the individual arrested was the same person who allegedly bit the security officer.

Fox News could not immediately reach the Illinois trampoline park for comment.