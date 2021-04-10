Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Utah deputies shot in the head during shootout outside jail

'These types of incidents are really devastating for the department,' the Salt Lake Sheriff told reporters

By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
Two Salt Lake County deputies are in the hospital Saturday after being shot in the parking lot of the Salt Lake County Metro Jail, sources report.

The suspect involved in the shooting was shot and killed during the violent bullet exchange, according to local Fox 13 news outlet.

One officer is believed to be in critical condition after being shot through the eye, while the second office is reportedly in stable condition after also being shot in the head.

Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera told reporters the officers were apart of a "campus security team" but did not go into details as to what that involves.

"These types of incidents are really devastating for the department," Rivera said. "We hope and we pray that our deputies will be OK."

"The environment for law enforcement right now is extremely dangerous, and we know that."

Utah-based security officials are still investigating the motive behind the incident.

Check back on this developing story.

 

