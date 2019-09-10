Illinois police seek Walter White look-alike on probation violation

Police in Illinois are looking for a man who bears a startling resemblance to “Breaking Bad” protagonist Walter White — and is wanted for a probation violation related to methamphetamine possession, according to a local report.

The Galesburg Police Department in Illinois regularly posts mugshots of wanted people to its Facebook page, but the post for Sept. 3, which featured 50-year-old Todd Barrick Jr., got extra attention. Barrick's mugshot shows him sporting glasses and a goatee, similar to the character played by Bryan Cranston on the AMC series. Barrick is also the same age as the Walter White character when the series begins.

The Galesburg Police Department told KWQC-TV that Barrick's probation violation was related to meth possession. The department did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

"Breaking Bad" ran for five seasons between 2008 and 2013. The show told the story of White, a high school chemistry teacher who is diagnosed with lung cancer and turns to manufacturing meth to ensure his family's financial security after he dies.

"Heisenberg lives!" one Facebook user commented under the police department's post, referring to an alias used by White on the show.

"This new 'Breaking Bad' movie looks like it sucks!" another user wrote.

It was not immediately known if Barrick is currently in custody.