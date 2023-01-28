Expand / Collapse search
Illinois
Published

Illinois man lights house on fire after fight with girlfriend: police

Illinois police say that no injures were reported

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
An Illinois man is accused of setting his house on fire after a fight with his girlfriend on Friday night.

The Joliet Police Department says that Kevin Williams, 45, was upset with his 47-year-old girlfriend during a fight, got gasoline from the garage and used it to set an empty bedroom on fire at around 10:18 p.m., according to FOX 32.

At the time of the incident, police say that four others were inside the house.

Police say that a 26-year-old woman as well as three children were evacuated safely from the house.

LAS VEGAS POLICE OFFICER, GOOD SAMARITAN PULL CRASHED MOTORIST TO SAFETY MOMENTS BEFORE CAR BURSTS INTO FLAMES

The Joliet Police Department says that Kevin Williams, 45, was upset with his 47-year-old girlfriend during a fight and got gasoline from the garage and used it to set an empty bedroom on fire at around 10:18 p.m., according to FOX 32. (Joliet Police Department)

Officials say that Williams was found in the garage where he was placed under arrest.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.