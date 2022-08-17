Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Illinois
Published

Illinois man charged after allegedly sexually abusing a dog and possessing child porn: Police

Illinois police said that Nikolas Sarabyn engaged in sexual conduct with a dog on at least one occasion

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Illinois man is facing charges after allegedly engaging in sexual conduct with a dog and possessing child porn.

The Cary Police Department said Nikolas Sarabyn, 18, engaged in sexual conduct with a dog on at least one occasion during a criminal investigation, according to FOX 32.

The 18-year-old man was charged with one count of sexual conduct with an animal and 17 counts of possessing child porn, which are all felonies.

Police initiated an investigation into Sarabyn after receiving a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Cary Police Department said Nikolas Sarabyn, 18, engaged in sexual conduct with a dog on at least one occasion during a criminal investigation, according to FOX 32.

The Cary Police Department said Nikolas Sarabyn, 18, engaged in sexual conduct with a dog on at least one occasion during a criminal investigation, according to FOX 32. (Cary Police)

Sarabyn was released from jail on Monday after posting bail, according to the Daily Herald. He is due in court on Aug. 22.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.