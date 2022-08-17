Illinois man charged after allegedly sexually abusing a dog and possessing child porn: Police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Illinois man is facing charges after allegedly engaging in sexual conduct with a dog and possessing child porn.

The Cary Police Department said Nikolas Sarabyn, 18, engaged in sexual conduct with a dog on at least one occasion during a criminal investigation, according to FOX 32.

The 18-year-old man was charged with one count of sexual conduct with an animal and 17 counts of possessing child porn, which are all felonies.

Police initiated an investigation into Sarabyn after receiving a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Sarabyn was released from jail on Monday after posting bail, according to the Daily Herald. He is due in court on Aug. 22.