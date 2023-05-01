Expand / Collapse search
Illinois
Illinois I-55 shutdown after dust storm causes massive pile-up, multiple wrecks

The Illinois dust storm forced the shutdown of the I-55 from milepost 52 to 80, authorities said

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Interstate 55 in South-Central Illinois was shut down in both directions Monday after multiple vehicles crashed and piled up amid a dust storm.  

The Illinois State Police said the initial crash occurred around 11:40 a.m. in Montgomery County. Authorities shut down I-55 from milepost 52 to 80 in both directions. Traffic was diverted onto the frontage road and motorists were urged to take alternative routes. 

Dust Storm Illinois

A dust storm caused a massive pile-up on I-55 in South-Central Illinois Monday.  (@gwith99)

Divernon City Hall was being used as a reunification post for families of those involved in the crash.  

The National Weather Service said the combination of newly plowed fields and gusty northwest winds had generated a dust storm in the area, reducing drivers’ visibility. 

TORNADOES STRIKE VIRGINIA AND FLORIDA, FLOODING IN OTHER STATES

Videos and photos shared on social media showed a mangled mess of tractor-trailers piled up on the freeway, with a toxic mix of smoke and dust billowing into the sky as first responders arrived on the scene. 

The number of injuries, potential fatalities, and vehicles involved is not clear at this time. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.  

